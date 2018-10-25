March 14, 1948 – Oct. 20, 2018

Beloved family members of Ted Drew Miller, age 70, surrounded his bedside to bid him a fond, peaceful, and temporary farewell the evening of Oct. 20, 2018.

Ted was born to Glen E. and Vivian Seibold Miller on March 14, 1948. He grew up in Bountiful, Utah, as the fifth child in a family of eight children. He attended Viewmont High School, where he played football and was on the wrestling team.

After high school, Ted joined the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as a jet mechanic. He was stationed in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Thailand.

In 1981, Ted met Valorie Utley, and they were married in the Presidential Suite at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Val worked as a sales secretary. For their honeymoon, her generous boss sent her and Ted to Sun Valley, Idaho, for a week of skiing. They settled in Bountiful, where they lovingly welcomed two children into the family.

In 1985, Ted’s brother Gary asked him to work with him at his business, Milgro Nursery LLC, in California. Their three brothers joined them, and Ted loved working alongside them. He and his family lived in Camarillo for two years, where he worked at the Oxnard Nursery. He eventually transferred to their Nipomo, then Santa Barbara nurseries. Their largest crops are poinsettias, Easter lilies, and mums, along with many other blooming, potted flowers that the corporation ships to grocery stores throughout the U.S.

At one time, the family lived in Orcutt, California, about 20 miles from Pismo Beach. Ted and Val loved the ocean, especially their son, Justin, who was an avid surfer. Ted was an avid golfer and loved the serenity of the game. Every Sunday, regardless of the weather, he and Justin were known by course employees to be first on the La Purisima Golf Course, their favorite spot.

Ted’s passion was powder skiing, and he would hire helicopters to drop him on the tops of mountains so that he could ski down in untouched powder, traversing through the trees. To say Ted was a thrill seeker is an understatement.

Ted’s daughter, Heather, was a great softball player, playing shortstop and pitcher; and Ted always wanted to practice throwing with her. She had quite an arm, however, and she would burn his hand, she could throw so hard. Ted loved watching her play girls’ softball league. When she made the traveling softball league, the family followed her throughout California to watch her play.

Ted and Val moved to Ivins, Utah, in 2006, where he continued to work for the Milgro Corporation in Newcastle. At various points, Ted worked every position in the corporation – from growing to shipping to sales.

Ted was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2008 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) shortly after, necessitating his retirement. The Miller family will continue to enjoy visiting grocery stores in the St. George area to admire Ted’s and his brothers’ beautiful work, all sporting Milgro logo tags.

Throughout his challenges, Ted was well-known for his beautiful smile and love for all, especially his children and grandchildren, his nurse and many dedicated volunteers who assisted him in his last years.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Glendalyn Miller (who passed at six months old) and Cynthia (Ron) Haertel. He is survived by his brothers Glen (Wanda Miller), Gary (Farrellyn Bell), Barry (Karen Shaw), and Dan (Ruth Bennett); his sister Susan Muir; his loving wife Val; dear children Justin (Stephany) and Heather (Kenny) Travis; and his precious grandchildren (seven); all whom he no doubt continues to cherish.

The family is grateful to Ted’s dearest, his wife Val, for her tireless love and care throughout their wonderful life together.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both at mortuary.

Interment with military honors will be held in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.