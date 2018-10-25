Car consumed by flames, explosions; couple spotted running away from scene

ST. GEORGE — A car exploded with raging flames and sparks in St. George Thursday after a group of bystanders watched two people running away from the scene.

The car burst into flames on Barcelona Drive near the intersection of Hidden Valley Drive at about 6:50 p.m. The smell of burning rubber filled the air as black smoke billowed from the vehicle. As the fire was raging, the sound of the car horn was blaring. Small explosions sent debris flying as the St. George Fire Department arrived on the scene.

“There were multiple 911 calls that there were explosions and smoke and flames,” battalion chief Robert Hooper said. “We had the fire out in about five minutes with one engine.”

No injuries were reported and no surrounding homes were affected by the fire, Hooper said. The cause to the fire is not known to responders at this point, he said.

The occupants of the vehicle ran away from the scene and were apprehended by officers from the St. George Police Department about one block away from the fire on Hidden Valley Drive.

A group of youths riding their bikes around the scene at the time told St. George News they saw a man and a woman running away from the car after putting a gas canister inside the cab of the vehicle.

“I saw them putting the gas can in the car and then they walked out and they were smoking (marijuana),” one of the seventh-grade boys said. “We knew it was weed because I could smell it. I know what weed smells like and it was really strong.”

As the fire was starting, the boy said the couple grabbed several bags from the trunk of their car before they started “booking it” down the street. He said he rode up to them on his bike before they told him to “f— off.”

Cameron Woolley was on her way home when she saw the fire starting in the car as well. She said she saw the fire starting in the trunk of the vehicle and she also saw the gas canister above the center console in the car.

St. George Police Officers weren’t available to comment on what caused the fire, why the occupants ran away and why they were arrested. This is a developing story.

