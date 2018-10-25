Artists from 2 different mediums to be featured at Arrowhead Gallery’s November showcase; reception set

This combined image features an art gallery showcasing "Return to the Mothertree" by Mel Scott who is one of Arrowhead Gallery's November featured artists, locations and dates not specified | Image courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced local artists Mel Scott and Barry Gray as their featured artists for November.

The public is invited to meet Scott and Gray at a reception Nov. 2, from 6-8 p.m at the gallery located at 68 E. Tabernacle St. Some light refreshments will be available as guests listen to music and wander the gallery of wonderful art and view new additions from the artists.

About Barry Gray

Gray has been a woodturner for approximately five years and is always learning, as he said, “learning through turning.”

Most of Gray’s training has come through his membership with the Southern Utah WoodTurners Association in Cedar City.

Most of the wood Gray uses for his artwork is found on the ground, and as professional woodturner Kurt Herzog said, “The magic is not in the tools or in the turners hands. The magic is inside the wood that we turn.”

Gray is also a member of the American Association of WoodTurners and the Las Vegas WoodTurners Association.

About Mel Scott

Scott is the founder, first president and current charter member of the Dixie Watercolor Society and a member of the Southern Utah Arts Council.

She received an associate degree from Dixie State College and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Southern Utah University.

Scott works in all mediums including oils, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, alcohol inks, Pebeo with a butane torch, ink, graphite and watercolors.

When Scott isn’t busy teaching classes in watercolor and drawing for Dixie State University’s Community Education program, she is designing fashions for SHOP VIDA, a humanitarian project to feed, house and educate those in need around the globe.

She is also involved with the Sears Invitational art show and active in Gallery 35, an all-watercolor gallery located at 35 N. Main in St. George.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about the guild’s activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery – Featured artist reception.

When: Friday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Admission: Free. The Arrowhead Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information go to www.southernutahartguild.com to learn more about the activities of the Art Guild.

