Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in St. George to break records for most wiener whistles played simultaneously

Tony SanMiguel and Hayley Rozman stand in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, St. George, Utah, Oct. 25, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in St. George this week, and the “hotdoggers” who drive it are planning to make history by breaking the record for the most wiener whistles ever played simultaneously.

Hayley Rozman and Tony SanMiguel, otherwise known as Habanero Hayley and Tony Balogna, are two of 12 hotdoggers who drive six Wienermobiles around the country, stopping in towns and cities to promote Oscar Mayer hot dogs.

The Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long, hot dog shaped vehicle, standing 24 hot dogs high and 60 hot dogs long. It is fully equipped with six seats and “meat belts,” a “bunbox” and a “bunroof.”

The Wienermobile can be seen around the St. George area through Nov. 1. It will be making appearances at at least nine occasions, including several Halloween, or “Halloweenie” events.

On Tuesday it will be at the Gardner Student Center, S. 900 E., as Rozman and SanMguel to try to break the record for the most Oscar Mayer wiener whistles blown at once. They need at least 1,000 participants to break the record. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the whistleblowing will take place at noon.

Wiener whistles will be provided.

“We really want St. George to help us make history. It’ll be really cool,” Rozman said.

The first Wienermobile was created by Carl Mayer in 1936 during the Great Depression. It was driven by “Little Oscar” and went to parades, grocery stores openings and hospitals, much like the Wienermobile today, according to the Oscar Mayer website.

After new Wienermobiles were designed in 1952 and 1969, it took a nine-year break in 1977 before coming back in 1986 for its 50th anniversary. After great success that year, Oscar Mayer decided to bring back the Wienermobile tours.

In 1988 they made six new Wienermobiles and toured the U.S. These vehicles were fully equipped with microwaves, refrigerators, cell phones and a stereo system that could play 21 versions of the “Oscar Mayer Wiener Jingle.”

Driving the Wienermobile is a one-year commitment. Hotdoggers are on the road from June to June, stopping in planned locations based on their designated region. Starting in California, Rozman and SanMiguel are currently touring the West Coast and have so far been to nine of the 11 states in their region.

Hotdoggers are recent college graduates, and the position provides an opportunity for employees to travel extensively for their first job after graduation.

“It’s kind of cool to be a part of this long-lasting tradition, and we just feel really lucky to have this job,” Rozman said. “We really relish every day with the Wienermobile.”

Driving through town, fans of the Wienermobile wave and snap pictures. Fans are usually allowed to go inside the Wienermobile upon request, SanMiguel said, and they’re always welcome to peek inside the windows.

“We get put in these crazy situations with the Wienermobile that really allow us to meet some incredible people,” SanMiguel said. “There’s always somebody that has a really cool story, and it’s always so interesting to hear their stories and meet those people.”

Events

Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dogs and Dogs Mixer | P.A.W.S. Adoption Center, 1125 W. 1130 North, St. George.

Oct. 27, 4 p.m. | Fall Festival with Rocky Vista | Rocky Vista University, 255 E. Center St., Ivins .

Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat | Washington County Library, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat and Car Show | Dixie State Alumni Association, 684 E. 500 South, St. George.

Oct. 30, noon | Break an Oscar Mayer Record: Most Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistles Blown Simultaneously | DSU Student Center, E. 300 South, St. George.

Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. | Spring Gardens Assisted Living Visit, 2654 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Oct. 31, 4-5 p.m. | Costume Parade and Trick-or-Treat | Info West Inc., 435 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Oct. 31, 4-5 p.m. | Trick-or-Treat | Ivins City Hall, 55 N. Main St., Ivins.

Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. | Trick-or-Treat | Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.

Event details can be found on the Wienermobile mobile app.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup