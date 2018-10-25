Louis William Durante II

Dec. 19, 1950 – Oct. 22, 2018

Bill Durante resided with his wife, high school sweetheart and girl across the street, Mary Pat Brooks Durante, in St. George, Utah. Bill passed away on Oct. 22, 2018, at the age of 67.

He was born Dec. 19, 1950, in Tampa, Florida, to his loving parents “Bill” Louis William Durante I and Edythe Lucille Friedel Durante.

Bill moved at age 4 from Tampa to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he was raised through school. He attended Ross Elementary, Johnson Junior High and East High School. He then graduated with an associate in applied science from Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming.

After school, Bill and Mary never stayed in one place for too long. After leaving Cheyenne they lived their lives in many places starting with Sequim, Washington, and on to Mesa, Arizona, then Sheridan, Wyoming, and Reno, Nevada, before going back to Wyoming and living in Dayton and Ranchester and once again back to Peoria, Arizona, then finally ending up in St. George, Utah.

Bill lived a selfless life, devoted to family, friends and his Father in Heaven. Bill and Mary joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 4, 1977. Bill and Mary were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on Aug. 3, 1978. Together, with a servant heart and a humble example, they served many church service missions and led many to come unto Christ.

Because Bill was filled with an entrepreneurial spirit he never sat still. Bill and Mary always worked together in all they did. A few endeavors they embarked on were: a Subway franchise, cowboy/rancher, hay business, contractor/construction, e-commerce and lastly, with his years of knowledge, Bill was mentoring and coaching new business owners grow their businesses and themselves personally.

Being a boy in Wyoming, Bill enjoyed hunting with his Dad. Bill never grew out of it and enjoyed being a boy hunting in the mountains whenever the opportunity arose. He also loved to cook, camp, ride motorcycles and always loved hugging and loving on people.

He was preceded in death by his Dad, “Bill” Louis William Durante I.

Bill is survived by:

Wife – Mary Pat Brooks Durante

Son – “Bill” Louis William Durante III – wife, Shaunna Leen Pierson Durante – children, “Will” Louis William Durante IV, Nikenna Sariah Durante, Joshua Dane Durante, Rachel Malia Durante

Daughter – Jennifer Dawn Durante Krispin – husband, Daniel Llewellyn Krispin – children, Brooke Norine Riley Vidal and Joshua Alexander Vidal, Jacob William Riley, Jayden Daniel Krispin, Luke Merrill Krispin, Spencer Allan Krispin

Mother – Edythe Lucille Durante

Sister – Sharon Kay Durante Pughe – husband, Edward Lawrence Pughe – children, Lisa Kay Pughe Finn, Terry Lawrence Pughe, Holly Ann Pughe Goss, Lawrence Edward Pughe, Stephen Cody Pughe.

