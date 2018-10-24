Sept. 13, 1941 – Oct. 20, 2018

Sunny Lee Henrie Konold, age 77, died on Oct. 20, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

She is survived by her eight children: Diane and Thomas Brown of Misawa, Japan; Karen and David Ostler, of Henderson, Nevada; Kevin Konold, of St. George, Utah; Stacy and Joseph Lindsay, of Naples, Florida; Julie and Aarron Bradbury, of St. George, Utah; Lisa and Robert Mitchell, of Herriman, Utah; David Konold, of St. George, Utah; and Rachel and Shaun Olsen, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Sunny is also survived by her sister: Nyla and Clayton Leavitt; brothers: Bruce and LaDona Henrie; Donald and Janet Henrie; sisters-in-law: Leola Henrie; Pauline Konold; brothers-in-law: Eldon Lott; and Clyde and Maxine Konold, as well as 28 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph George Konold; her parents James Ercil and Maxine Anderson Henrie; mother-in-law Luella Keele Mitchell; and father-in-law Ira Hobson Konold; brother Terry Henrie; sister-in-law Mary Lott; brothers-in-law Wayne Konold, Theodore Konold, and Kenneth Konold, as well as granddaughters Sierra and Cheyenne Brown; and great-granddaughter Jesse Hope Jensen.

Sunny was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Panguitch, Utah, to James Ercil and Maxine Anderson Henrie. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1959. She was married to Rudy in the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 17, 1960. They lived in Utah for a short time before moving to Las Vegas to raise a family.

In 1983 Rudy died, leaving her with six of their eight children still living at home. In 1984 she moved to Utah, first to Panguitch and then to St. George to be closer to her parents and continue raising her children. She has called St. George home since 1986.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she has served faithfully in a variety of callings. For the last 12 years, she has served as a Family History Center Missionary. She exemplified this scripture found in the Book of Mormon, “And we talk of Christ, we rejoice in Christ, we preach of Christ, we prophesy of Christ, and we write according to our prophecies, that our children may know to what source they may look for a remission of their sins.”

Funeral services

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27, at the 9th Ward Chapel, 550 E. 700 South, St. George, Utah, starting at 11 a.m.

There will be a viewing before the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and a viewing the night before on Friday, Oct. 26, at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St., St. George, Utah, from 6-8 p.m.

She will be buried in Panguitch, Utah.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Dixie Regional Medical Center for their tender care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.