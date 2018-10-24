Red ‘D’ on Black Hill ushers in Dixie State University’s Homecoming Week 2018

Dixie State Homecoming football game, Trailblazer Stadium, Dixie State University, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In celebration of Dixie State University’s 2018 Homecoming week, the iconic “D” on Black Hill will glow red each evening starting Monday and running through Nov. 3, signifying that the community is invited to campus to take part in DSU’s timeless traditions.

“Homecoming week is the perfect opportunity for Dixie alumni and Trailblazer fans to visit Dixie State University and witness for themselves the growth that this beautiful campus has experienced over the years,” John Bowler, director of alumni relations at Dixie State, said in a press release.

“Homecoming activities are great for making memories and we are excited to welcome the entire community to participate in the fun.”

Monday night, the “D” on the Black Hill will be lit up in red, signifying the beginning of the 2018 Homecoming Week. The red “D” is a long-held tradition with special significance, as it only appears twice a year: Homecoming and D-Week.

Besides the lighting of the “D,” the week kicks off Monday with the Classic Car Show and Truck-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. on the Atwood Innovation Plaza lawn. The event is free to attend and will feature lots of candy, games and classic cars.

Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat at this event hosted by the DSU Alumni Association and Dixie State Athletics.

On Tuesday, the Miss Dixie Pageant will take place at the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

Continuing the fun, the Trailblazer 5K will be held on Nov. 1 at Trailblazer Stadium. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. and the run starts at 7 p.m. Registration, which is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger, is available online.

The Dixie Spirit will be alive and well at the “Forever Dixie: Then & Now Homecoming Assembly” at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 in the Eccles Concert Hall. The high-energy talent show featuring alumni from all generations will include a Memories of Dixie segment. Admission is free.

Later that evening, the Alumni Banquet will combine with the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to celebrate some of Dixie’s outstanding supporters.

Linda Lou Crosby-Bills will be awarded the Distinguished Former Faculty/Staff Award, and Dennis Udy will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

Thales “Tad” A. Derrick, Monte and Lisa Holm and Roger L. Nuttall will also be inducted into Dixie State’s Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place in the Gardner Center Ballroom at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. Tickets are $18 and available by visiting the banquet webpage or calling 435-879-4400.

Homecoming week will close with a free double feature Drive-In Movie on Nov. 3 at the Ridge Top Complex (the old airport), located at 620 S. Tech Ridge Drive. Doors will open at 6 p.m., “Incredibles 2” will start at dusk and “Mission Impossible – Fallout” will follow.

“Homecoming week is going to be filled with fun, traditional events that highlight the Dixie Spirit that Dixie State University is known for,” Bowler said. “You won’t want to miss the opportunity to spend a week getting the ‘active learning. active life.’ experience firsthand.”

For a complete schedule of all the Dixie State University Homecoming activities, visit DSU homecoming webpage or call the Alumni Association at 435-879-4400.

Homecoming Week 2018 events:

Monday, Oct. 29

Car Show and Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. | Atwood Innovation Plaza lawn | Free.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Miss Dixie Pageant – 7:30 p.m. | M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center | $5.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Trailblazer 5K – registration – 6 p.m.| Trailblazer Stadium | $10 adults, children free.

Friday, Nov. 2

Alumni Assembly and Talent Show – 10 a.m. | Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall | Free.

Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall | Free. Alumni Banquet & Hall of Fame Induction – 6 p.m. | Kenneth N. Gardner Student Center Ballroom | Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the Alumni Office, online, or by calling 435-879-4400.

Kenneth N. Gardner Student Center Ballroom | Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the Alumni Office, online, or by calling 435-879-4400. Senior Day game vs. Westminster – 6 p.m. | Student Activity Center | Admission $9 Adults $6 Senior Citizens

Homecoming Concert featuring Daya – 8:30 p.m. | Burns Arena| Tickets can be purchased at dsutix.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Homecoming Parade – 10 a.m. | Tabernacle Street | Free.

Tabernacle Street | Free. Trailblazer Tailgate – 11 a.m. | Wade Alumni House | Free.

Wade Alumni House | Free. Homecoming Football Game – 1 p.m. | Trailblazer Stadium | $9/general seating, $12/reserved seating, age 12 & under free admission. Tickets available at www.dsutix.com.

Trailblazer Stadium | $9/general seating, $12/reserved seating, age 12 & under free admission. Tickets available at www.dsutix.com. Drive-in Movie featuring Disney’s “Incredibles 2” – Gates open at 6 p.m. , Movie begins at dusk followed by “Mission Impossible – Fallout” | Ridgetop Complex, 620 S. Airport Road | Free.

For more information, visit the Dixie State University Alumni webpage.

