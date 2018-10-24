‘Hocus Focus’ downtown trick-or-treating event returns with more participating businesses

File photo from 2017 "Hocus Focus" downtown trick-or-treating event, Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Now in its third year, “Hocus Focus” will once again fill the sidewalks of downtown Cedar City with little ghosts and goblins, and this year the event, which will take place Saturday from 4-7 p.m., will have even more participating businesses.

Heather Richman Stein, owner of two businesses in downtown Cedar City and mastermind behind Hocus Focus, told Cedar City News she is excited for the event.

“More businesses than ever (are) participating,” she said, “extending the event an extra block to the west and two blocks to the north.”

Stein said this year they have also secured a fire engine that will be parked at the Coldwell Banker Advantage building, “as long as there isn’t an emergency they have to respond to.”

With the amount of people the event draws, Stein said Cedar City Police Department will have volunteers to help keep everybody safe, including helping at some of the road crossings, as vehicle travel on Main Street will not be restricted for the event.

“It is truly businesses giving back to this community,” Stein said. “Hopefully it serves to remind locals what an awesome downtown we are developing here, so they will think about us more when looking for places to eat, shop, or just show off to their visitors.”

Event details

What: “Hocus Focus” downtown trick-or-treating event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m.

Where: Various locations along Main Street and University Boulevard, Cedar City.

For more information, visit the Hocus Focus Downtown Facebook page.

