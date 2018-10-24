Porsche fire causes cascade of traffic congestion around Foremaster Ridge

A 1957 Porsche Speedster replica caught fire on Riverside Drive on the west side of Foremaster Ridge, St. George, Utah, Oct. 24, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Heavy traffic congestion occurred of the roads over and around Foremaster Ridge Wednesday afternoon as a vehicle fire shut down the segment of Riverside Drive that curves around the west side of the ridge.

Around 3:25 p.m., Cleve Hales was taking his 1957 Porsche Speedster replica to a mechanic in order to have a “clicking sound” looked at, he told St. George News while standing next to the charred remains of the car.

After making the northwest turn around Foremaster Ridge toward the Foremaster Drive-Riverside Drive intersection, Hales said something odd was happening with the car’s engine and he pulled over to have a look at it.

Hales went to open the hood over the engine in the rear of the car “and fire came out,” he said.

Hales was not injured.

The fire completely consumed the car. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 15.

The St. George Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire, but the car was a total loss by then.

While firefighters dealt with the burning car, St. George Police officers shut down access to Riverside Drive between River Road and Foremaster Drive. Traffic in the area began to backup and become congested as many motorists moved toward and over Foremaster Ridge via Foremaster Drive.

The nearby Mall Drive-Riverside Drive intersection also became congested, as were various spots on River Road between Mall Drive and Riverside Drive until about 4:20 p.m. when the impacted segment of River Road was reopened.

