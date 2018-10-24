Kids get to step into ‘money tube’ after rainy weather delayed their cash grab

ST. GEORGE — Originally unable to jump into a “money tube” due to the weather after winning a drawing at the Mayor’s Walk earlier this month, two young girls and a teenage boy were able to cash in Tuesday.

Jorianne Thiriot and Bailey Magnesen, both 10, and Thomas Larson, 14, were the three lucky kids who won the chance to grab as many $1 and $5 bills at they could from a money tube.

The money tube, sponsored by State Bank of Southern Utah, is a transparent booth-like plastic tube with a fan in the bottom that whips the dollars bills around inside.

Money-grabbers had a limited amount of time to catch as many of the flying bills as they could and stuff them in a pouch. They were allowed to grab the bills flying around them and any that settled on the ground.

Unfortunately, as the event was originally scheduled outside at Vernon Worthen Park in conjunction with the Oct. 6 Mayor’s Walk when the weather wasn’t so cooperative, diving into the money tube had to be rescheduled.

“It was too wet because of all the rain, so we had to postpone it for a few days,” said Mindy Suttner, president of the St. George Exchange Club, which oversees the Mayor’s Walk each year.

“We were able to get (the kids) all together here at State Bank of Southern Utah … and we were able to watch the kids get in the money tube and watch the dollar bills and $5 bills blowing and watch them grab the cash. It was pretty fun. In fact, I’d like to do it myself.”

Each of the kids was given 15 seconds to grab as much of the $100 placed in the money tube as possible.

Jorrianne went first and caught $16. She said it was fun to be in the money tube. As for what she may do with her newly acquired riches, she said, “Maybe I’ll buy something.”

Bailey went next and caught $23, a dollar of which she promised to give to her little brother. He came to collect with an outstretched hand as she and an adult counted how much money the girl had collected.

Thomas was able to grab $40 inside the tube.

“It was awesome,” Thomas said. “Money was flying everywhere, hard to catch, but overall it was really fun.”

The Mayor’s Walk has been sponsored by the St. George Exchange Club for over 30 years and takes place the same morning as the St. George Marathon. The club was also the original founder of the St. George Marathon prior to its adoption by the city of St. George.

Described as a service club, Suttner said, one of the primary goals of the Exchange Club is to help instill patriotism in youth and promote being good citizen. It also sponsors many youth-oriented programs and events.

The annual Mayor’s Walk – a 2-mile walk starting at Sandtown Park and ending at Vernon Worthen Park – is one of the Exchange Club’s favorite projects.

As for what the Exchange Club plans to do next, Suttner said they’re partnering with the city to bring a pavilion to Vernon Worthen Park where the Mayor’s Walk finish line is located.

“Even if it does rain again next year, we’ll be in the dry,” Suttner said.

