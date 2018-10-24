May 8, 1986 – Oct. 19, 2018

Chauntay Marie Gubler Aston was born May 8, 1986, to Mike and Robin Gubler of Hurricane, Utah. Chauntay has two brothers, Mike and Cyril, which she always looked up to. She attended Hurricane High School and graduated Continental Academy. She had seven amazing children: Gage, William, Sadie, Tace, Cale, Jaycee and Blade. There was nothing else on this earth that she loved more than those children. Later on, she found her best friend and married Tadd Aston in 2016, where she gained a new daughter Alysa.

Chauntay was full of joy, hope and love to friends and family. She was the life of the party, everyone wanted to be around her. She always wanted to help the underdog and she always made sure everyone felt loved.

Sadly, we lost a beautiful angel on Oct. 19, 2018. We will truly miss Chauntay, till me meet again.

Funeral services

A celebration of Chauntay with family and friends will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane 5th Ward Chapel, 274 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

