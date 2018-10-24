Handcuffed suspect tries to elude police by running through a mile of lava rocks

Santa Clara Ivins Police vehicle, location unspecified, July 11, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Santa Clara man ran through more than a mile of lava rocks during a foot chase with police, sustaining multiple injuries that required a trip to the hospital before he was booked into jail after an incident that began with a revoked bond and a bail agent.

Ernest G. Lugan was arrested Tuesday afternoon on multiple third-degree felony offenses, including two counts of drug possession and one count for escaping custody. He also faces one count of drug possession and one count for possession of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors.

The arrest stemmed from a bail bond company requesting police assistance, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Jaron Studley said. The bond agent went to a residence in the 2500 block of Canyon View Drive to pick up Britney Christensen on a revoked bond and several warrants.

The agent became suspicious when the man who answered the door, later identified as Troy Askee, said that no one by that name was at the residence nor did he know anyone by that name, Studley said.

“This was after the bail bond company received credible information that Christensen was possibly hiding out at that residence,” he added.

Santa Clara/Ivins Police officers responded and spoke with Askee, who allowed them inside the residence and consented to a search for Christensen, who was found hiding in one of the rooms and surrendered to police without incident, according to police.

The Washington County Drug Task Force was called in and began a separate investigation after officers observed paraphernalia and other items associated with drug activity during the search for Christensen.

Askee and Lugan were arrested for alleged drug offenses and both were being detained outside of the residence as the search inside continued.

Meanwhile, Lugan jumped up and and started running north in the direction of Pioneer Parkway and directly into a stretch of lava rocks that extended for miles.

The suspect continued running through the lava rocks from Canyon View Drive to Lava Cove Drive where he was spotted by officers several minutes later.

Lugan “ran all the way up through those lava rocks for at least a mile before he was spotted,” Studley said, adding that police found him ducking behind several large rocks with injuries “everywhere.”

“By the time officers found him he was all cut up and still handcuffed,” he said.

Lugan was transported to the hospital where he was treated “for injuries he sustained during his own expedition that had nothing to do with the arrest,” Studley said.

He was transported and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.