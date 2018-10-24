Driver killed, passenger flown to hospital after rollover near Mt. Trumbull

Jeep rolls multiple times during crash near Mt. Trumbull on the Arizona Strip, Mohave County, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was killed and a passenger was flown to the hospital Tuesday after their Jeep rolled multiple times near Mt. Trumbull in Mohave County, Arizona.

At about 4 p.m. MST, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a rollover on the Arizona Strip approximately 16 miles south of the Utah border, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene, where the medical flight crew began CPR on the man but eventually pronounced him dead.

The passenger was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries, the statement said.

The couple’s friends told deputies that they had been exploring the Mt. Trumbull area together in separate vehicles and were returning from a picnic when the incident occurred.

The friends were traveling ahead of the Jeep and at some point realized the couple was no longer behind them.

After waiting for the couple to catch up, the friends went back to look for them, which is when they found the overturned vehicle on its side with the passenger lying injured and alert on the ground nearby.

They located the man still sitting in the driver’s seat and started CPR, which they continued for approximately 20 minutes until Life Flight arrived.

The friends took the dogs that were in the Jeep at the time of the rollover but were uninjured in the crash.

The initial investigation determined that the Jeep was traveling on the slick dirt road when the driver failed to negotiate a turn, which sent the Jeep veering to the right.

Once the vehicle hit the soft shoulder it rolled multiple times before landing on its side.

Impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the rollover, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.

