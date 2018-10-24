Authorities nab suspected serial diaper dumper

Stock image | Photo by OSTILL/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FRANKLIN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve captured a man suspected of dumping his grandson’s soiled diapers along several New Jersey roadways over the past year.

Franklin Township police say an officer acting on a hunch spotted 68-year-old William Friedman leaving a load of diapers in the area of Routes 47 and 40 around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

“Ofc. Garrett Moretti of the Franklin Township Police Department was conducting an added patrol in the area of Rte. 47 and Rte. 40 when he observed a box truck drop a load(No pun intended) of soiled diapers in the roadway,” the department announced on its Facebook page.

Friedman allegedly told police the diapers came from his grandson, adding that leaving them around town without getting caught “almost became a game.”

Authorities say a motorcyclist crashed in June after running over a diaper Friedman had allegedly dropped. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and his bike was totaled.

Friedman has been charged with interference with transportation, as well as numerous township ordinances and traffic tickets. He faces up to $1,000 in fines.