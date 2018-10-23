May 16, 1934 – Oct. 20, 2018

Vera Prisbrey, 84, passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2018, in Brookdale Southgate Senior Living Center, St. George, Utah.

She was born May 16, 1934, in Aurora, Utah, to Philip Ralph Mason and Estella LaVean Shaw. She was the 11th child of nine boys and two girls. Her parents passed away when she was young so she spent most of her time being raised by her sister, Helena Russell (deceased).

Vera enjoyed spending time with her two best friends, Sally and Beverly, until she found the man she knew she was going to marry: Gary Prisbrey, of St. George, Utah. They married on Nov. 19, 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah; on July 9, 1964, they sealed their marriage in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After being married for six years they adopted Craig and Jill. Mom worked in the school lunchroom cafeteria while raising her children and that is where she retired with honors. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings.

Vera enjoyed traveling, camping, swimming, bowling, playing cards, collecting arrowheads and bride dolls. She loved her family dearly and wanted to be around them as much as she could. Vera was a loving wife, devoted mother, great-grandmother, caring sister and special friend. She will be greatly missed.

Vera leaves her son Craig Prisbrey (Kirsten); daughter Jill Weeks (Lance); grandchildren Melissa, Justin, Hayden; great-grandchild Kaylee; and her surviving brother Ervin (Kathy).

The family would like to thank the staff of Sun Tree and Brookside Southgate for the loving care they provided.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., in the St. George City Cemetery, 700 East Tabernacle, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.