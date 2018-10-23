‘Longstanding traditions’ disbanded at Snow Canyon High after banners promoting ‘Men’s Week’ posted

Posters promoting "Men's Week" line the halls of Snow Canyon High School, St. George, Utah, Oct. 23, 2018 | Submitted photos, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After posters promoting “Men’s Week” were placed within the halls of Snow Canyon High School Monday, the school administration immediately took them down and condemned them.

Some of the posters included sexist jokes about women, while one poster placed over an entrance read “Enter if you believe men are the superior gender.” Photos of the banners spread across social media, with one post about the banners being shared over 500 times on Facebook.

Men’s Week was a tradition at Snow Canyon High School that started Monday and had scheduled activities like arm and leg wrestling, a video game tournament and an opportunity for male students to be released early from classes for pizza on Friday. The week was meant to be a complement to “Women’s Week,” which usually happens in February before a school dance.

Warren Brooks, the principal of Snow Canyon High School, issued a statement to parents of students Tuesday, in which he apologized for the gender-specific weeks and called the posters “inappropriate” and “thoughtless.”

“We realize our mistake and are saddened at the course these events have taken,” Brooks said in the statement.

The posters were placed in the halls of the school after regular school hours and were not sanctioned by the school. They were discovered Tuesday morning, when administrators immediately removed them and started reevaluating the activities for Men’s Week, said Steve Dunham, spokesman for the Washington County School District.

“The events of the week have been changed to be all-inclusive,” Dunham told St. George News. “Today, for example, they were doing arm and leg wrestling. You know what, that’s not an all-inclusive event.”

The early-out day and pizza party on Friday are now open to everyone, Dunham said. After this week, there will no longer be a Men’s Week or Women’s Week at Snow Canyon High School, he said.

Brooks also touched on the decision to “immediately eliminate these types of divisive events and celebrations” in his statement.

With ‘Men’s and Women’s week’ we have missed the mark and apologize to our parents and students. … We are sensitive to the longstanding traditions of our school, but those traditions may not fit into our current society in the way that they used to be intended.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.