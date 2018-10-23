Driver runs into group of children in crosswalk after failing to yield

Officials respond to the scene where children were hit by a car that failed to yield while turning right onto Dixie Drive in St. George, Utah, Oct. 23, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who police say failed to yield ran into a group of children Tuesday evening, injuring one of them enough to be transported to the hospital on an ambulance.

The group of four children were walking on a crosswalk on Dixie Drive while a man driving a sedan was turning right from Sunset Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m., St. George Police officer Jace Hutchings said. The car struck at least two of the girls in the group, while another boy in the group was able to jump back just in time, Hutchings said.

“Our witnesses say one of the girls flew in the air after getting hit,” Hutchings said. “I don’t know exactly how far she went.”

Drinks that the children were holding while crossing the roadway were splattered across the pavement after the collision.

Three Gold Cross ambulances and the St. George Fire Department responded to the scene.

One of the children injured from the impact, who Hutchings said was around the age of 12, was transported to the hospital on one of the ambulances. She had pain in her elbow and shoulder, but police did not know how serious her injuries were at the time of this report.

Another 12-year-old girl who was injured from the impact was feeling pain in her hip and on both sides of her face, but she was not transported to the hospital.

The driver will most likely receive a citation for failure to yield, Hutchings said. He said the driver admitted to police that he hit the children because he didn’t see them. The driver didn’t receive any injuries and his car wasn’t damaged from the impact.

