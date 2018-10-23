St. George Opera to perform ‘This is Halloween,’ host trick-or-treating activities

Group in costume, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Kayenta Arts Foundation, St. George News

IVINS — This month, St. George Opera is performing “This is Halloween,” at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta and Brigham’s Playhouse, along with Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, a silent auction and a tour of “Halloween Town.”

Shows will take place at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and at Brigham’s Playhouse Oct. 29-30 at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the other activities. Silent auctions take place one hour before the opera start time.

The St. George Opera performance captures a traditional Halloween flavor with jack-o-lanterns, apple bobbing, pranks and costumes. This is Halloween includes ghost stories and music vignettes from “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Harry Potter,” “Carmen” and “The Magic Flute.”

Halloween Town will be set up with “residents” of ghosts, witches and mummies, guided by Jack, the town mayor. Those who arrive early to the performance can participate in trick-or-treating, fortunetelling and the silent auction. Bidding will continue during intermission for a chance to win Halloween treats and prizes.

Regular tickets cost $15, students with valid ID pay $10.

Event details:

What: St. George Opera “This is Halloween.”

When: Oct. 27, 29 and 30. 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, and 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Arrive early for Halloween activities.

Where: Oct. 27: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins. Oct. 29-30: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.

Admission: Regular $15, student $10.

For more information click here .

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews