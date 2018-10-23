Failure to yield results in crash at intersection of Dixie Downs, Snow Canyon Parkway

Written by Mikayla Shoup
October 23, 2018
A Ford F150 was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Dixie Downs Road and Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— According to police, a two-vehicle crash occurred Monday evening after a vehicle failed to yield on a left turn.

A Toyota 4Runner was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Dixie Downs Road and Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

The crash was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of Dixie Downs Road and Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The female driver of a blue Ford F150 who was traveling north-northwest on Snow Canyon Parkway attempted to turn left onto Dixie Downs Road, turning in front of a black Toyota 4Runner coming through the intersection on Snow Canyon Parkway from the other direction.

“It looks like vehicle one turned in front of vehicle two and vehicle two was unable to stop before colliding with vehicle one,” Atkin said.

No injuries were reported and the driver of Ford was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mikayla Shoup Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.