Failure to yield results in crash at intersection of Dixie Downs, Snow Canyon Parkway

A Ford F150 was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Dixie Downs Road and Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— According to police, a two-vehicle crash occurred Monday evening after a vehicle failed to yield on a left turn.

The crash was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of Dixie Downs Road and Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The female driver of a blue Ford F150 who was traveling north-northwest on Snow Canyon Parkway attempted to turn left onto Dixie Downs Road, turning in front of a black Toyota 4Runner coming through the intersection on Snow Canyon Parkway from the other direction.

“It looks like vehicle one turned in front of vehicle two and vehicle two was unable to stop before colliding with vehicle one,” Atkin said.

No injuries were reported and the driver of Ford was issued a citation for failure to yield.

