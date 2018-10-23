Mesquite Police net over 20 pounds of marijuana, 3 arrests in separate traffic stops

Mesquite Police net over 20 poinds of raw marijuana and edibles in two separate vehicle stops over two days, Mesquite, Nev., Oct. 19, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE Two separate traffic stops in Mesquite, Nevada, resulted the discovery of over 20 pounds of marijuana and the arrests of three men last week.

The first stop occurred Friday about 4:30 p.m. when a Mesquite Police K-9 officer pulled over a vehicle for a moving violation, according to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department.

While stopping the vehicle, the officer “observed evidence the driver was involved in criminal activity,” the press release states.

A resulting investigation produced over 10 pounds of marijuana edibles and related items, as well as two handguns.

The driver, Frank Lopez, 26, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license.

The next day, Cooper Stahl, 21, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Dylan Costello, 19, of Rochelle, Illinois, were arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful possession for sales of a controlled substance.

After being pulled over by the same Mesquite Police K-9 officer, an investigation of Copper and Costello’s vehicle revealed 10-plus pounds of raw marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags hidden in the truck.

Nevada law allows a person to be in possession of up to 1 ounce of recreational marijuana or up to 1/8 ounce of concentrate, as found in oils, candies and other forms, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

1 Comment

  • JOSH DALTON October 23, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    I guess these guys bring their own eggs to Denny’s as well. GO FALCONS!

