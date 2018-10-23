John Richard Lockhart

Nov. 11, 1939 – Oct. 18, 2018

John Richard “Lucky” Lockhart passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct. 18, 2018, in Hurricane, Utah. He was born Nov. 11, 1939, the second of 10 children.

He faithfully served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #100.

He liked to build and race cars, and he shared his love of cars with his children.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, LaRue Lockhart (Hurricane), his three children: son Gene with his wife Glenda, daughter Vikki, and son Kyle with

his wife Devin, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his many brothers: Mark, Mel, Mike, Loren, Charlie and

Karl, and his sisters Georgia and Irene. He was preceded in death by his parents, older sister and a grandson.

Funeral services

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, with a viewing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 155 E. 1050 North, Hurricane, Utah. The funeral begins at noon .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.