Dec. 3, 1923 – Oct. 17, 2018

Gwendolyn Mendenhall Mehr, 94, passed away Oct. 17, 2018, at her home in St. George.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1923, in Price, Utah, to Aaron Bruce and Senate Jane Mendenhall. She grew up in Mapleton, Utah. She married her college sweetheart, Heber Gordon Mehr on Sept. 24, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gwen graduated from the University of Utah in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. She loved to read. History and her pioneer heritage meant a lot to her.

Gwen and Heb loved to travel and took trips to many parts of the world. She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice.

Gwen was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Relief Society President and Primary President. She and Heb served a mission to the Liberty Stake in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Family always came first, and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Paul and Chris Mehr of St. George, Utah; grandchildren Chris Jones, Michele Bates, Aimee Stephens, Alisa Jenkins, Brian Jones, Marni Kleinman, David Mehr and Erin Mehr; and her sister Janice Hastings of Glendale, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Heber, her daughter Marcia Jones, her parents, her brother and her sisters (Bruce, Bee, Lorraine and Dawna).

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Sunset 2 nd Ward Chapel located at 82 N. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will precede the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.

Special thanks to Janae Figgins, Lynette Binggeli, Suzanne Rayburn, Janice Millett and all those who helped Mom from Encompass Home Health and Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

