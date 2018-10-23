Nov. 11, 1932 – Oct. 15, 2018

David Avroum Diamond, age 85, passed away on Oct. 15, 2018.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1932, in San Francisco, California, to Jacob and Martha (Moore) Diamond and was the youngest of six children.

David married Joan Hackett, the love of his life, on Nov. 3, 1954, and together they raised six children.

Because of his patriotism, it was fitting that David was born on Veterans Day. He showed his love for his country by serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and continuing his service in the Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the city of Las Vegas for 15 years.

David was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed camping and fishing and spending time with his family. David loved taking his wife to bingo, bragging about his family and watching his favorite sports teams play. Join his family in celebrating his life by playing a game of bingo and cheering on his Dodgers!

David is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joan; his five children: Debbie (Bobby) LaRocca, Richard (Cheri) Diamond, Janet Diamond, Rob (Candy) Diamond, and David (Nancy) Diamond; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen; two grandchildren: Pam and David; his parents; and siblings.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, at 10:40 a.m., at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.

Afterward, an open house will be held in his honor at 7680 Blue Whirlpool St., Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

