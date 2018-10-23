June 8, 1913 – Oct. 20, 2018

Ada Huntington Nordell, age 105, passed away Oct. 20, 2018, in Washington, Utah. Ada was born June 8, 1913, in Hatch, Utah, to Julia Anna Marie Barnhurst and Alexander Wiley Huntington.

She grew up in Hatch and graduated from Panguitch High School in 1930. Following high school, she was employed at Ruby’s Inn until she married Arthur C. Nordell in 1934.

Following her marriage, she and Art moved to Mercur, Utah, where Art mined a gold claim that they owned. Following their mining days, they lived in Salt Lake City, at their cattle ranch near Opher, Utah, in Vista, California, and Cameron, Arizona. In 1954, she and Art moved to Washington, Utah, where she has resided for the past 64 years.

Over a period of 23 years she enjoyed employment with Wittwer’s Best Western Motel, as a cook with the Washington County School District and manager of the Dixie College Snack Bar.

Her husband Art passed away in 1977, leaving her a widow. Although she never was blessed to have children of her own, she was a mother, grandmother and aunt and mentor to so many around her.

She was an avid gardener and skilled baker. For many years she was involved in making pies for the Washington City’s Independence Day and the 24th of July celebrations. She loved to quilt and continued sharing this talent until her eyes wouldn’t allow her to continue.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings during her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Arthur C. Nordell; and siblings: Peter Clove, Neils Clove, Abigail Fallis, Eva Workman, Oliver Huntington, Julia Turek, Rosanna Huntington, Wiley Huntington and Florence Heaton.

A special expression of thanks is extended to Canyon Hospice for the loving care given by doctors, nurses and aides during Ada’s final weeks of life in the home of her nephew and niece.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Stake Center, 446 East Mangum Road, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be Saturday, prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.