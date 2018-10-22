Lightning blasts hole through roof of home in Little Valley

A hole is left in the ceiling of a home struck by lightning in the Little Valley area of St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Kristen Stocks was asleep in her home early Monday morning when she heard what she said sounded like a bomb exploding.

A lightning bolt had struck the roof of her home, leaving a gaping hole in the ceiling in the house in the Little Valley area of St. George. The strike came at about 2:15 a.m. during a thunderstorm heard across much of southwestern Utah.

“I ran upstairs and immediately knew it was lightning,” Stocks told St. George News. “Rain was coming through the hole and everything.”

Stocks said her children, who were sleeping upstairs, were the first to see the hole in the ceiling left by the lightning. The hole was at the top of the stairs in the two-story home.

“All of my neighbors heard it – it sounded just like a bomb,” she said.

Luckily, the lightning did not start any fires and did not hit any pipes or electrical wires, but one of the roof support beams was likely broken from the blast, Stocks said.

The St. George Fire Department responded to the home to make sure there were no hidden fires started by the lightning, and a tarp was placed over the hole on the roof to prevent any more rain from coming through.

Stocks said she hasn’t been able to have someone assess the damage to determine how much it will cost to repair it; she’s just happy her house didn’t have more damage and isn’t burned down.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @SpencerRicks | @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.