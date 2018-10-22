Lightning blasts hole through roof of home in Little Valley

Written by Spencer Ricks
October 22, 2018
A hole is left in the ceiling of a home struck by lightning in the Little Valley area of St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Kristen Stocks was asleep in her home early Monday morning when she heard what she said sounded like a bomb exploding.

A tarp covers a hole in the roof of a home that was struck by lightning in the Little Valley area of St. George, Utah, Oct. 22, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

A lightning bolt had struck the roof of her home, leaving a gaping hole in the ceiling in the house in the Little Valley area of St. George. The strike came at about 2:15 a.m. during a thunderstorm heard across much of southwestern Utah.

“I ran upstairs and immediately knew it was lightning,” Stocks told St. George News. “Rain was coming through the hole and everything.”

Stocks said her children, who were sleeping upstairs, were the first to see the hole in the ceiling left by the lightning. The hole was at the top of the stairs in the two-story home.

“All of my neighbors heard it – it sounded just like a bomb,” she said.

Luckily, the lightning did not start any fires and did not hit any pipes or electrical wires, but one of the roof support beams was likely broken from the blast, Stocks said.

The St. George Fire Department responded to the home to make sure there were no hidden fires started by the lightning, and a tarp was placed over the hole on the roof to prevent any more rain from coming through.

Stocks said she hasn’t been able to have someone assess the damage to determine how much it will cost to repair it; she’s just happy her house didn’t have more damage and isn’t burned down.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @SpencerRicks | @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , ,

1 Comment

  • iceplant October 22, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Not surprised by this. Last night’s storm was insane. Huge lightning bolts.
    It was like trying to fall asleep to the sound of cannon fire and shook the house like an earthquake.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.