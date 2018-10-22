Kaibab National Forest to offer Christmas tree tags; firewood-cutting season winds down

Stock image | Photo by Halfpoint/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ARIZONA — With winter approaching, the Kaibab National Forest’s firewood-cutting season is winding down and facility hours and camping options are changing, but Christmas tree tags will soon be available through late December.

Christmas tree tags

The Kaibab National Forest will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16 in order to allow members of the public to enjoy the popular holiday tradition of cutting one’s own tree.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Forest Service, there are 1,800 tags available, which should be sufficient supply to meet demand for this sought-after public service.

The $15 tag will allow the holder to cut a tree of any species under 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree cutting instructions.

The number of available tree tags, locations and hours for purchasing the permits and contact information for each ranger district are as follows:

North Kaibab Ranger District: 800 tree tags available.

Address: 430 S. Main Street, Fredonia, Arizona. | Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, for tag sales. | Telephone: 928-643-7395.

Tusayan Ranger District: 500 tree tags available.

Address: 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon, Arizona. | Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. | Telephone: 928-638-2443.

Williams Ranger District: 500 tree tags available.

Address: 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, Arizona. | Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. | Telephone: 928-635-5600.

Individuals desiring to purchase Christmas tree tags through the mail should contact the appropriate ranger district office for information on the required process. Turnaround time for arrival of tags through the mail is often 10 business days, so individuals desiring these tags should call well in advance.

In support of the nationwide “Every Kid in a Park” initiative, the Kaibab National Forest is also making available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader with a fourth grade pass or paper voucher. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit the Every Kid in a Park website.

For detailed Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree tag information throughout the season, visit the Kaibab National Forest website.

Woodcutting season winds down

Personal-use firewood-cutting season permits are still available through Nov. 30, after which they will become invalid. Woodcutting permit sales will resume in May 2019 pending appropriate weather conditions.

Winter season operations

The following will go into effect regarding campground closures, cabin rentals and reduced visitor center hours for the upcoming winter season on the Kaibab National Forest:

DeMotte, Jacob Lake and group site campgrounds : Closed for the winter season.

: Closed for the winter season. Big Springs and Jumpup cabin rentals : The Big Springs and Jump Up cabin rentals will remain open until Nov. 4, unless inclement weather forces an earlier closure. Information regarding reservations and cancellations may be found online.

: The Big Springs and Jump Up cabin rentals will remain open until Nov. 4, unless inclement weather forces an earlier closure. Information regarding reservations and cancellations may be found online. Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center : As of Oct. 20, the visitor center will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November.

Additional information about the Kaibab National Forest is available through the following sources:

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews