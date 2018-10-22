Perspectives: Midterm elections, the conversation we should be having

Composite stock image, St. George News

OPINION — As midterm elections approach, the fervor to get out the vote is steadily building.

It’s enough to make a person sentimental for the days when dismal warnings about “the most important election of our lifetime” were saved for general election years. This trend also raises an important question about the efficacy of voting, when it’s not being done by informed voters.

Can legions of riled-up citizens turning out to vote really make a difference for the better if a majority of those voters are acting on their feelings and opinions?

Put slightly differently, will you be voting in support of something or merely doing your part to obtain or maintain political power over others? How we answer this question determines whether we are part of the solution or part of the problem.

University of Baltimore professor emeritus Barry Brownstein, in a recent essay, recalled James Madison’s warning against the dangers of how emotion-driven factions pit us against one another.

Brownstein describes:

Factions are aroused by a “common impulse of passion,” and inevitably, without strict limits on the powers of government, the actions of factions threaten the rights of others. In short, strong opinions may get out the vote, but that does not guarantee good government or the preservation of liberty.

Given that most Americans are largely unaware of how government at all levels now regularly exceeds its proper limits, voting isn’t likely to produce anything but more of what we’ve been getting. The inability of most voters to enunciate even their most basic inviolable rights or the proper role and the place of government in a free society only further complicates our situation.

It’s not a matter of partisan considerations; Republicans and Democrats alike are far more wedded to power than to principle at this point. Economist Robert Higgs sums up what the abandonment of first principles has done to our systems of governance:

Neither Republicans nor Democrats give a damn about liberty. The two parties are fighting over control of the loot, which each seeks to pour down its favorite rat holes, and the power to bully the people it hates. Fostering a free society isn’t even in the picture.

This is why those who are being driven to the voting booth primarily by partisan considerations won’t shift our course in the slightest. They don’t yet understand what’s at stake.

Becoming informed is only the first step to solving the problem before us.

Dr. Richard M. Ebeling from the Future of Freedom Foundation does a magnificent job of explaining exactly where government is operating outside its moral limits and identifies the necessary principles that would correct this. His essay “Out-of-Control Government: How, Why, and What to Do” should be required reading for anyone who values being an informed voter.

Ebeling deftly outlines the effects of increasing government taxing and spending, how special interests, politicians and bureaucrats all contribute to growth in government. He also describes how bureaucrats have strong incentive to never get the job done and how they concentrate benefits while diffusing burdens.

After clearly identifying the effects of how government escaping its proper limits have affected us, Ebeling spells out the philosophical, ethical and political-economic premises and first principles at stake. This isn’t just theoretical Utopian thinking about personal freedoms.

The course of human events has already been undeniably changed for the better by embracing the right ideas. The remaining blessings of liberty that we still enjoy are the direct result of this.

If we’re serious about living in a free, ethical and prosperous society, this is the conversation we should be having. Partisan lip service alone isn’t going to cut it. We have to have authentic depth and breadth in our understanding of these principles.

As Ebeling explains:

It is not that advocacy of liberty should become a prejudice — that is, a preconceived idea not based on reasoned reflection or learned experience. A mere faith in freedom without a well-grounded set of reasons for advocating it will not sustain a free society in the long run.

To people whose hearts are set on either gaining or maintaining power over others, principles are only useful insofar as they advance one’s personal agenda. This is particularly true when we’re more occupied with appearing to stand against what we call “evil” rather than striving to be a truly good person.

Politics only amplifies this tendency.

When each side consciously portrays the other side as the embodiment of evil, it’s easy to persuade people to lend their support to candidates and policies that actively destroy our society.

We should remember Solzhenitsyn’s warning that the line between good and evil doesn’t run between political parties or even nations; it runs directly through each human heart.

In this context, who or what we are voting for is of less importance than what’s going on in our own hearts.

