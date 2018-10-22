Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by Mikayla Shoup
October 22, 2018
Composite stock images | Night skyline photo by Manjik/iStock/Getty Images Plus; full moon photo courtesy of Public Domain Pictures; St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

China plans to launch man-made moon capable of lighting up 1,960 square miles

ST. GEORGE — “By the light of the silvery moon” may have a whole new meaning for one Chinese city in 2020 when an illumination satellite, also referred to as an “artificial moon,” is launched into space.

Scientists are planning to hang the man-made moon above the city of Chengdu, one of the most populous cities in Western China, according to a Chinese state media report released Thursday.

Southern Utah community gathers to silently protest ‘fastest growing crime in the U.S.’

Participants dressed in black hold signs while walking up Main Street for the Walk for Freedom in St. George, Utah, Oct. 20, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dressed in black and walking in a single file line, members of the Southern Utah community silently protested the fastest growing crime in the U.S. — human trafficking.

Plane crash lands on farmland in Hurricane

A Piper single engine aircraft rests in a farm field after catching fire during flight and crash-landing, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 21, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — A small aircraft with six occupants crash landed in a field off 920 West in Hurricane Sunday afternoon after the pilot performed an emergency landing when the plane caught fire during flight.

Outdoor clothing company that said Trump ‘stole’ Bears Ears endorses Democrats

This 2017 file photo shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, May 8, 2017 | Photo by Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via Associated Press, St. George News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia jumped into two competitive Senate races Friday, endorsing Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Jacky Rosen of Nevada in what the company called its first foray into elective politics.

St. George Temple day; a significant, sacred beacon for over 140 years

The St. George Utah Temple as viewed from the northeast corner of the temple block, St. George, Utah, Oct. 11, 2018 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

FEATURE — Standing atop Dixie Rock or even taking in the view in one of the parking lots off Red Hills Parkway, the most noticeable landmark of St. George’s skyline – even after the construction of recent large additions such as the Dixie Regional Medical Center or Dixie State University’s Holland Building – is the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

