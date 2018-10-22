Residents have another chance to chime in on future of city’s arts, parks and recreation master plan

Vernon Worthen Park, St. George, Utah, Aug. 31, 2018 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Residents of St. George have another opportunity to chime in on the city’s master plan for arts, parks and recreation.

The city of St. George is holding the second in the series of informal open houses Wednesday where residents can share their thoughts and recommendations for the future of the city’s parks, trails, arts, recreational facilities and programs.

The Wednesday meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. at Dixie Middle School, 929 S. 100 East in St. George.

“We want the public to help us envision what St. George will be in regard to parks and trails,” Mayor Jon Pike said during the first open house held at the Dixie Academy building last month.

The city updates its master plan for parks and recreation every 10 years or so. The last time the master plan was updated was 2006.

“The updated Master Plan will guide the City’s efforts (and) future development, reflecting community interests and establishing long-term goals and priorities for land acquisition, facility development, programming and park system management,” according to a press release from the city.

Attendees will be given a brief overview of the master plan update project before providing input.

During the September open house, many attendees expressed a desire to expand the pickleball court facility in Little Valley, the creation of a dedicated performing arts center and concert venue, and bringing a music festival to the city, among other suggestions.

“That’s one of the reasons we do this,” Pike said in the September meeting, referring to the many opinions given. “We really want a broad spectrum of what people have to say.”

Those unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting can still provide input online through a survey on the city’s website, which also offers additional information on the master plan project.

According to the city, the updated plan will help guide development by:

Understanding the existing parks system and what the needs are systemwide.

Incorporating the community’s vision for parks and recreation.

Building on previous planning efforts to assure improvements don’t happen piecemeal.

Assisting decision-making on how parks and recreation are maintained and built.

Being a springboard for action to engage potential partners and make sure enough land is set aside to build needed facilities in the future.

A third public meeting will be held in December.

