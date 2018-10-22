County attorney may file charges in missing toddler case

Brandon Stratton, 3, was found hours after being reported missing last week, St. George, Utah, Oct. 18, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police have released additional details in the case of Brandon Stratton, a 3-year-old who was found Oct. 18 after being reported missing several hours earlier.

According to a statement Monday afternoon, an acquaintance of the child’s mother was concerned for the child’s welfare and removed him from the home. Brandon had not been seen by his parents since shortly before midnight Oct. 17, according to the original report.

After hearing that the boy had been reported missing and that police were looking for him, the acquaintance brought Brandon to the police station, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed Monday.

The incident began when the child was reported missing shortly before noon Oct. 18 and located by 4:30 p.m. after an extensive search. No other details were released at that time.

Read more: FOUND: Missing toddler found safe

The case has been forwarded to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review and “charges may be filed from there,” Atkin said in the statement.

She also said that if anyone finds themselves concerned for the welfare of a child or they suspect abuse or neglect, they should contact either the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300. or Child Protective Services at the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-323-3237, which is a 24-hour intake line.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews