6 rocks for 6 years: The hunt is on at Summit’s annual ‘Find the Rock’ giveaway

ST. GEORGE — The race for the rock has begun in Summit Athletic Club’s annual “Find the Rock” adventure promotion, and six rocks are up for grabs this year in celebration of six years of searching fun.

In an effort to get everyone into prime rock hunting shape before the main competition, this year three mini-Summit/Kubex rocks have been added worth $500 each. Just like in previous years, if you are wearing this year’s official Summit Rock t-shirt when the final mini-rock is found, the prize is doubled to $1,000 and $10,000 for the final Summit rock of the contest.

Three thousand of the highly necessary black shirts with hidden clues are available for purchase at Summit’s Bluff Street and River Road locations for $10, but once they are sold out, no more will be available. As a bonus, you also get the privilege of using Summit Athletic Club for the entire month of November as long as you’re wearing the 2018 Summit Rock t-shirt.

Participants do not need to worry that finding one of the lower-valued rocks will knock them out of the competition entirely, because while all current year mini-rock winners are not eligible for any other Summit mini-rock contests, they will be still eligible to participate in the Summit Rock main contest for the $10,000 and two, $5,000 rocks.

The rock sleuthing officially starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. when the first clue is sent out to KONY email subscribers and in a Facebook post to announce the competition. DJ Marty Lane said listeners need to go their website and sign up for the service. More clues will be released every half hour after 11 a.m. during the day until the rock is found.

The second mini-rock search will begin Thursday at 8:15 a.m. with a clue release, which will also continue throughout the day every 30 minutes until the rock is located.

KONY DJ Amy Chesley will be dancing the night away on Friday at Summit’s River Road location starting at 5:30 p.m. for a rock party kickoff celebration and new clues for the final mini-rock will be released six times an hour until found.

On Oct. 29 the search for the $5,000 rocks will ensue and Lane said his fans may have the best chance of winning because all three winners last year were KONY listeners.

Clues will begin at 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday and the second rock release will be on Nov. 5.

This year, in response to numerous complaints by people having to work during search times, a final, one-day only search for the last rock will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17. starting at 9 a.m. with new hints let go at the top of every hour.

“One day. One rock. $10,000. Doesn’t that sound good?” Chesley said.

How the contest works

Once the first rock is found, the contest starts all over again with new clues on the location of the second rock. Once the second rock is found, the contest starts all over again with new clues on the location of the third rock and once the third is found, the contest is complete.

Canyon Media and Summit Athletic Club realize this is a large sum of money and many of you will be looking for the rocks. So they ask you to please adhere to all rules, be careful and have fun! The full listing of rules can be found on the Planet 105.1 website.

For more information and continuous updates about the “Find the Rock,” giveaway and its clues, sign up for the St. George News email subscription below each article or on banners on our main homepage today and never miss an important beat. KONY fans can also sign up for the KONY Club and receive weekly emails about upcoming and ongoing events, contests, promotions and so much more.

