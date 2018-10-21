Chamber to host Intermountain LiVe Well Center open house

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Chamber” event for October will be a free open house at Intermountain Healthcare’s LiVe Well Center. Free food and tours of the facility will be offered at the event this Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Health is the most important gift you can give yourself, so why wait,” the chamber asks in a press release.

“You can start now! Dixie Regional’s LiVe Well Center has more than 40 weekly fitness classes and evidenced-based biometric assessments that will help you Get Well, Stay Well and LiVe Well for the rest your life.”

Located on the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus on River Road, the LiVe Well Center also provides wellness testing and personal health consultations.

According to the LiVe Well Center’s website, qualified medical professionals work to help clients achieve both short- and long-term goals with shared accountability programs for wellness that are tailored to an individual’s particular needs. The center also focuses on helping athletes through sports medicine and sports performance labs.

Event details

What: “Meet the Chamber” luncheon event at the LiVe Well Center hosted by the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Intermountain Healthcare’s LiVe Well Center, 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Admission: Free. No reservation required.

