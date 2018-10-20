Snow Canyon, Desert Hills are Region 9 volleyball co-champs; Warriors win coin flip for No. 1 playoff seed

Snow Canyon volleyball players celebrate winning the Region 9 co-championship after winning match at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 19, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Both the Snow Canyon Lady Warriors and the Desert Hills Lady Thunder won their respective matches on the road Friday night, thereby finishing the regular season as co-champions of Region 9 with identical 11-1 records.

Snow Canyon’s final match came against the Canyon View Lady Falcons at Cedar City. The Lady Warriors won in a three-set sweep, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.

Sammi Johnston had 15 kills for Snow Canyon, while teammate Hallie Remund added 7 kills. Katie Langford made 6 blocks, and Jenna Thorkelson had 23 assists.

Meanwhile, at Hurricane, Desert Hills lost the first set to the Lady Tigers, 23-25, but came back to win the next three in a row, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15. Kami Bliss led the way with 19 kills and 4 blocks for the Lady Thunder, while Andie Sonju recorded 23 assists.

Following Snow Canyon’s and Desert Hills’s respective victories Friday night, a coin flip was held to determine which team would enter the 4A playoffs as the Region 9’s No. 1 seed. Snow Canyon won the coin toss and will face Mountain Crest, Region 12’s No. 4 seed, in the opening round of the state tournament, which is scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 24-25) at Utah Valley University in Orem. The Snow Canyon versus Mountain Crest game starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

As Region 9’s No. 2 seed, Desert Hills will face third-seeded Green Canyon in the opening round Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Dixie, which defeated Pine View in three sets Friday to finish in third place with a 7-5 record, will also open the playoffs Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., with a game against second-seeded Ridgeline.

Finally, Cedar High, which was idle Friday night but finished in fourth place in the Region 9 standings with a 6-6 record, will enter postseason play for the first time since 2010. The Lady Reds will begin their tournament with a 9 a.m. match against Sky View, Region 12’s top seed.

Click here for full tournament bracket.

Final Region 9 volleyball standings (top four qualify for playoffs)

1t. Snow Canyon 11-1

1t. Desert Hills 11-1

3. Dixie 7-5

4. Cedar 6-6

5. Hurricane 5-7

6t. Canyon View 1-11

6t. Pine View 1-11

