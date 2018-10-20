Letter to the Editor: You can’t keep complaining about Congress while voting them right back in

Democratic challenger Shireen Ghorbani and Republican incumbent Congressman Chris Stewart during a congressional debate with at Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, Sept. 17, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

OPINION — Einstein reportedly once said that the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result.” By that definition, there has been an apparent ongoing pattern of mass voter insanity.

Polls consistently show that Congress has an incredibly low public approval rating, and that most voters recognize that Congress is increasingly incapable of solving basic problems that threaten our democracy and citizens.

Nevertheless, most of these poll respondents have continued to re-elect their incumbent members of Congress. These voters should not complain to pollsters about a corrupt and dysfunctional Congress when they keep the same incumbents in power year-after-year.

I believe that our local Congressional race, between incumbent Republican Congressman Chris Stewart and his Democratic challenger Shireen Ghorbani, is an appropriate example.

To evaluate incumbents, you follow their votes and where they get their campaign money.

FiveThirtyEight analyzed the voting records of congressional incumbents to determine their “Trump Score” – how often they vote in line with President Trump’s positions. Rep. Stewart scored 94.4 percent, meaning that he generally voted in lock-step with what Trump wanted.

Open Secrets has a detailed searchable web site that explains where incumbents get their campaign funds. Rep. Stewart got the vast majority of his campaign funds from wealthy corporations and individuals, many involved in fossil fuel development. Only 3.55 percent of his funds were from small donations (under $200). In stark contrast, Ms. Ghorbani got over half of her funds from small donations.

Rep. Stewart voted for the massive tax cut that disproportionately benefits the wealthiest corporations and individuals, while exploding the already huge federal deficit. During the one public debate, Rep. Stewart said that he was independent and sometimes disagrees with Trump. but his voting record shows otherwise.

He also unconditionally supported the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline even through the public has not yet seen the required Draft Environmental Impact Statement that evaluates alternatives and costs.

Ms. Ghorbani has properly questioned Rep. Stewart’s votes on these matters, and she said that it is premature to take a position on the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline until information on the alternatives and costs is available.

By his actions and major campaign funders, Rep. Stewart has shown that he consistently represents Trump and the wealthiest corporations and individuals. Ms. Ghorbani has bona fide grassroots support and is willing to actually vote against Trump and the wealthy when they threaten to harm her constituents or go against the national interest.

The choice is clear. I hope that most voters will stop their lemming-like insanity of endlessly re-electing incumbents and then complaining about Congress. It’s time for voters to walk their talk about wanting a less corrupt and more functional Congress by voting for meaningful change, such as for challengers like Ms. Ghorbani..

Submitted by RICHARD SPOTTS, St. George, Utah.

