From Charles Mingus to Chuck Mangione, DSU Jazz Ensemble to present first concert of the season

The Dixie State University Jazz Ensemble, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The Dixie State University Jazz Ensemble will open the 2018-19 season Monday with solo performances and tight ensemble arrangements that center around 20th century jazz.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center main stage theater on the Dixie State University campus.

“Our jazz concerts are wonderful examples of ‘active learning. active life,’” assistant professor of music Glenn Webb said. “The group effort and individual accountability is very evident in a jazz concert. Students have worked hard to present this concert, and we wish to welcome everyone to it.”

Students’ work will be on display as they perform compositions written by Webb to highlight the abilities of specific students, as well as pieces from the libraries of Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and Frank Sinatra. The ensemble also will showcase “Feels So Good,” the chart-topping and Grammy-nominated instrumental composition by Chuck Mangione and a unique adaptation of “Kiss” by Prince.

Webb has directed DSU’s Jazz Ensemble for the past 12 years. Comprising students from all colleges on campus, the ensemble studies a collection of jazz styles and movements and performs what they have learned in a series of concerts throughout the school year.

Last month the band performed at Heritage Elementary School and taught students how studying and performing music uses the “Leader in Me” principles the school utilizes.

DSU’s music department, an accredited member of the National Association of Schools and Music, offers students the opportunity to interact with others who have a passion for music, receive quality instruction from accomplished musicians and participate in numerous performance opportunities. For more information, visit the DSU music department website.

Event details

What: Dixie State University Jazz Ensemble opening concert.

When: Monday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: Tickets are $5 for general admission and $1 for students, faculty and staff. Tickets are available at the DSU ticket office in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, online or at the door.

