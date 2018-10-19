Southern Utah weekend weather: Get your fall festivities in early to beat the possible rain

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah includes clear skies and low winds to start; however, showers and thunderstorms are likely later into the weekend.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.

And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 76 and low of 53, with east-northeast winds of 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 78 and low of 57, with east-northeast winds of 3-6 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 and low of 54, with east-northeast winds of 5 mph. There’s a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Read more: First Oktoberfest hosted by Chef Hog to kick off at Tuacahn

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 63 and low of 39, with north-northeast winds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 65 and low of 47, with south-southwest winds of 6-15 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers after 7 p.m.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 61 and low 44, with southeast winds of 6-8 mph. There’s a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Zion National Park/Springdale

ADVISORY: Angels Landing trail reopening in Zion National Park after months of repairs; other popular trails still closed

Friday

Sunny with a high of 66 and low of 41, with north-northeast winds of 7-11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 66 and low of 45, with east winds of 13-18 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 63 and low of 41, with east winds 6-13 mph. There’s a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

ADVISORY: Lake Powell’s mussel infestation continues to worsen

Friday

Sunny with a high of 64 and low of 45, with north north winds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 69 and low of 50, with north northeast winds of 5 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 68 and low of 50, with east winds of 5 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers before noon.

Weather warnings and advisories

There are currently no warnings or advisories.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Recent precipitation results in lifting of fire restrictions for portions of Southern Utah; some activities still prohibited.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews