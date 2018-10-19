What’s on the Menu: Pancho & Lefty’s | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — Pancho & Lefty’s Mexican Cantina, one of St. George’s longest-running restaurants, has been serving delicious Mexican food for more than 30 years.

General manager Jose Valdivia says Pancho & Lefty’s faithful customer base extends as far as Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and beyond.

“It’s a good feeling to have people that come from so far and enjoy the food whenever they come in,” he says.

The restaurant’s menu includes various tasty offerings, including the following dishes sampled by host Sheldon and Pedro during their recent visit:

Combination fajitas platter – Steak and chicken topped with onions, mushrooms, peppers, cilantro, pineapple and lime, and served with a side of rice and beans.

Shrimp enchiladas – Flour tortillas filled with marinated shrimp, cheese, guacamole and onions, topped with house salsa, melted cheese and sour cream.

Chili verde burrito – Tortilla filled with beans and chunks of marinated pork, smothered in cheese and chili verde sauce.

Ride along with Sheldon and his left-hand man Pedro’s as they try out Pancho & Lefty’s in Episode 27 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

Pancho & Lefty’s also offers a selection of soups, salads, appetizers and desserts. A kids’ menu with smaller portions is available top those under 12 or over 60.

The restaurant’s bar offers various beverage options, including a speciality drink each month.

“We night do a margarita with jalapenos or something random. It’s good stuff,” Valdivia says.

Valdivia says in addition to providing a pleasing atmosphere and delicious food, the restaurant strives to make both customers and employees feel like they are part of a family.

“We have lot of hardworking people that have been working here for seven, eight years already,” he says. “You know if they like working here, we’re doing something right.”

What’s on the Menu: Pancho & Lefty’s | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Pancho & Lefty’s | Facebook | Location: 1050 S. Bluff St., St. George ( click for map ). | Hours: Open at 11 a.m. seven days a week. Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. | Telephone: 435-628-4772 .

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews