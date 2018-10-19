What’s on the Menu: Pancho & Lefty’s | Sponsored by Camping World

Written by Jeff Richards
October 19, 2018

FEATURE — Pancho & Lefty’s Mexican Cantina, one of St. George’s longest-running restaurants, has been serving delicious Mexican food for more than 30 years.

St. George News “What’s on the Menu?” show. Episode 27, Pancho & Lefty’s, St. George, Utah, October 2018 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

General manager Jose Valdivia says Pancho & Lefty’s faithful customer base extends as far as Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and beyond.

“It’s a good feeling to have people that come from so far and enjoy the food whenever they come in,” he says.

The restaurant’s menu includes various tasty offerings, including the following dishes sampled by host Sheldon and Pedro during their recent visit:

  • Combination fajitas platter – Steak and chicken topped with onions, mushrooms, peppers, cilantro, pineapple and lime, and served with a side of rice and beans.
  • Shrimp enchiladas – Flour tortillas filled with marinated shrimp, cheese, guacamole and onions, topped with house salsa, melted cheese and sour cream.
  • Chili verde burrito – Tortilla filled with beans and chunks of marinated pork, smothered in cheese and chili verde sauce.

Ride along with Sheldon and his left-hand man Pedro’s as they try out Pancho & Lefty’s in Episode 27 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

Pancho & Lefty’s also offers a selection of soups, salads, appetizers and desserts. A kids’ menu with smaller portions is available top those under 12 or over 60.  

The restaurant’s bar offers various beverage options, including a speciality drink each month.

“We night do a margarita with jalapenos or something random. It’s good stuff,”  Valdivia says.

Valdivia says in addition to providing a pleasing atmosphere and delicious food, the restaurant strives to make both customers and employees feel like they are part of a family.

“We have lot of hardworking people that have been working here for seven, eight years already,” he says. “You know if they like working here, we’re doing something right.”

What’s on the Menu: Pancho & Lefty’s | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

  • Pancho & Lefty’s | Facebook | Location: 1050 S. Bluff St., St. George (click for map). | Hours: Open at 11 a.m. seven days a week. Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. | Telephone: 435-628-4772.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, Shows, What's On The MenuTagged , , , , , ,

2 Comments

  • utahdiablo October 19, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Pancho and Lefty’s?…Hell we thought they went out of business years ago, the last time we were in there they were playing “Heavy Metal” music and our waiter was complaining about only making $2.15 a hour and said he hoped we would give him a good tip ( this before we even ordered )…yeah, here’s a tip, stop playing Heavy Metal music in a Mexican restaurant…guess we’ll have to give ’em another chance, and bring ear plugs

    • SilentThunder October 19, 2018 at 10:25 pm

      They only pay their employees 2.15 an hour!?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.