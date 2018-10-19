2 bodies found near Virgin River Gorge on Arizona Strip

In this 2016 file photo, a Mohave County Sheriff's deputy drives on the Arizona Strip, Mohave County, Arizona, July 7, 2016 | Photo by Michael Durrant, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating two sets of human remains found on the Arizona Strip.

The two bodies were reported to authorities after being found Monday in the desert near the Virgin River Gorge, according a press release issued by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify the condition of the remains or exactly where on the Arizona Strip they were found.

Sheriff’s detectives and personnel from the FBI’s Evidence Response Team responded to the area Monday and conducted a “thorough investigation” over the course of four days, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen in the press release.

“All evidence located has been sent to the FBI Crime Lab for scientific examination to determine the identities of the remains,” Mortensen said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Possible connection to missing persons case?

While investigators have yet to identify the bodies, Jerry and Susan McFalls, the couple who mysteriously went missing in January from their home in Littlefield, Arizona, not far from the Virgin River Gorge, have yet to be found.

As of Thursday, Mortensen told St. George News the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating their disappearance as a missing persons case.

“If we recover any evidence that disproves that theory, we will reconsider based on those findings,” she said.

