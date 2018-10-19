June 29, 1941 – Oct. 4, 2018

David Charles Howell, 77, passed away on Oct. 4, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

He was born on June 29, 1941, to Naomi Kelly and Charles Howell in Buffalo, New York.

He graduated from Middlebury College in 1963, and earned a Ph.D. from Tulane University in 1967. In 1967 he joined the department of psychology at the University of Vermont, where he worked until his retirement in 2002. During his 35 years at UVM he authored three textbooks and served as the chairman of the department of psychology, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and on numerous university committees.

He married Catherine Tilden on June 22, 1963, in Scarsdale, New York. They were divorced in 1995 and David married Donna K. Jemilo (then serving as superintendent of schools in Burlington) on April 14, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois.

David was not only a gentleman and a scholar, he was a sensitive and caring human being who took pride in and loved his family. He was an expert downhill skier, loved to hike, mountain bike and garden.

After leaving Burlington, David and Donna lived in Austin, Texas, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he served on the board of directors of the Botanic Park, and Ivins, Utah, where he served on the board of the Friends of Snow Canyon and the Arboretum.

He was the happiest when family would visit and he would take them to his favorite hiking trails.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughters Barbara, Lynda and Stephanie, their spouses and four grandchildren; his four stepchildren Catherine, Joseph, Andrew and James, their spouses and 11 grandchildren; his brother Dick, Burt’s wife Connie and their children and grandson; and by his former wife, Cathy.

A celebration of the life of David Howell will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at John Dewey Lounge in Old Mill at UVM.

