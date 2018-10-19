2 sent to hospital after tank falls off truck, strikes motorcycle

Written by Cody Blowers
October 19, 2018
The scene of a crash on Buena Vista Boulevard in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 19, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Two people were transported to the hospital after a tank came off a truck and struck a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The scene of a crash on Buena Vista Boulevard in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 19, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

At 2:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash on Buena Vista Boulevard near the corner of Calle Del Sol involving a white work truck pulling a trailer and a black motorcycle carrying two riders, with initial reports indicating that fluid was spilling across the roadway.

Upon arrival, emergency medical personnel found two injured individuals, a passenger in the pickup and one of the riders on the motorcycle. Both were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for evaluation and treatment, Washington City Police Chief Jim Keith said.

“The injuries that both sustained appeared to be nonlife-threatening,” Keith added.

Firefighters from Washington City Fire Department also responded to address the spilled fluid, which Keith said turned out to be a nonhazardous weedkiller that posed no danger to the environment.

Weed killer is spilled across the roadway after a crash on Buena Vista Boulevard in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 19, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

At the time of the crash, the pickup truck was heading east on West Buena Vista Boulevard, while the motorcycle was westbound.

As the truck came around a curve at the bottom of the hill, a small tank came loose from the truck and hit the roadway before it bounced up and struck the motorcycle as it passed the truck, causing the crash.

The motorcycle was rendered inoperable in the crash and was towed from the scene, while the pickup truck and trailer sustained minimal damage and remained operational.

The incident is still under investigation, and no citations have been issued at the time of this report.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • utahdiablo October 19, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Jesus…tie down your damn loads drivers…and cover your damn loads of dirt and rock…we all have had enough of broken windshields

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.