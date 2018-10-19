Traffic advisory: Construction on Snow Canyon Parkway may cause delays

Written by Andrew Pinckney
October 19, 2018
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A new traffic light is being installed Friday afternoon on Snow Canyon Parkway near Bluff Street, and drivers could experience delays as a result.

In a Facebook post from Friday morning, the St. George Police Department requested that the public avoid the parkway, especially traveling eastbound, until at least mid-afternoon.

Authorities understand that many people may be using Snow Canyon Parkway to avoid the continuing construction on Bluff Street and ask that the public have patience when traveling through the area.

“We know it is frustrating, but it will be worth it when it is finished,” the Facebook post said. “Drive smart and have a good day!”

This is the location being affected:

 

4 Comments

  • Carpe Diem October 19, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    The old one speared the milk truck. R I P

  • utahdiablo October 19, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Oh goody…all the endless new construction everywhere in southern Utah….”it will be worth it when finished”…that’s the problem, it’s never finished…has anyone seen the “Hell Hole Trail head” in Washington City off of Telegraph? They bulldozed down two Hills! …and are using the dirt and rock to fill in the natural flood plain to build even more homes….jut wait until another “100 year flood” hits them in a few years…lawsuit city

  • WO October 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    It’s Friday in Dixie and we have all the Yankees coming down from the City on Fall break utilizing their short term rentals in Ivins/Santa Clara, the “thousands” bringing their dollars in for the Huntsman games, People already trying to avoid the Bluff street mess and then —–wait for it—-the local brain trust decides to change a functioning traffic control device in the middle of it all. It just doesn’t get any better

    P.S. I will bet the the brain trust blames the State

  • jaltair October 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Another problem because development and money in the pockets takes priority over thinking and planning in Washington County.

Leave a Reply

