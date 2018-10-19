Traffic advisory: Construction on Snow Canyon Parkway may cause delays

ST. GEORGE — A new traffic light is being installed Friday afternoon on Snow Canyon Parkway near Bluff Street, and drivers could experience delays as a result.
In a Facebook post from Friday morning, the St. George Police Department requested that the public avoid the parkway, especially traveling eastbound, until at least mid-afternoon.
Authorities understand that many people may be using Snow Canyon Parkway to avoid the continuing construction on Bluff Street and ask that the public have patience when traveling through the area.
Read more: UDOT reports Bluff Street project 90 percent complete, issues new advisories
“We know it is frustrating, but it will be worth it when it is finished,” the Facebook post said. “Drive smart and have a good day!”
This is the location being affected:
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
