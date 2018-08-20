St. George police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ couple accused of theft in church parking lots

St. George Police are looking for a man and woman (right) accused of stealing a Saturn sedan (left) and taking items from unlocked cars in church parking lots in St. George, Utah, Aug. 19, 2018 | Photos courtesy of St. George Police Department

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a pair of suspects who are accused of thieving items from church parking lots in St. George after stealing a car from Las Vegas with a “large amount of guns.”

“We are seeing an uptick in attendance at church, which normally would be a good thing. But not in this instance if you’ve seen this man and woman at church,” reads a Facebook post from St. George Police Department.

A man and woman broke into at least two unlocked vehicles that were parked in church parking lots Sunday, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News. Because they stole a large number of guns with the car in Las Vegas, police consider both suspects armed and dangerous at this time.

The value of the items stolen from the cars in St. George is “significant,” Atkin said.

The two suspects are driving a stolen gold-colored Saturn sedan with Nevada license plate number 201FKZ, according to the Facebook post.

“We’re just looking to locate them, and we just want people to not leave their valuables in their car, especially if it’s unlocked,” Atkin said.

Anyone who recognizes the car or suspects or has any information on these crimes is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

