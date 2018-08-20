Dixie State University starts academic year with 4 new programs, 2 awaiting approval

Dixie State University welcomes its newest freshman class at this year's "Freshman Friday" event, St. George, Utah, Aug. 17, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is welcoming its newest students with an array of new academic offerings for the 2018-19 school year.

During a “Freshman Friday” assembly last week, incoming students learned from existing DSU students, faculty and staff about university traditions and available campus and community services. They were treated to an entertaining show, along with the chance to win prizes and enjoy a free dinner and concert.

“Freshman Friday is the perfect jump start to your Dixie State experience,” DSU student body president Cajun Syrett said in a press release issued by the university. “It’s a great way for freshmen to meet one another and get a head start in feeling comfortable on campus.”

The new class of Trailblazers, along with the existing student body, will have the opportunity to study a wider array of fields. The university is offering four new programs starting this semester, bringing DSU’s offerings up to 43 distinctive baccalaureate majors.

Opening a new chapter in Dixie State history, the university is offering its first graduate degree, a master of accountancy, this fall semester. The program teaches the conceptual, technical, analytical and communicative skills required to work as a tax and accounting professional.

A newly offered bachelor of music in performance program will provide students with the formal training and credentials necessary to prepare them for careers in the music industry. The program requires students to work through a set of core music courses, including theory, ear training and musicology training with specific tracks in strings, winds and percussion, voice and piano.

Students pursuing the new music degree will perform in public recitals and music ensembles of varied sizes and purposes, including a unique requirement to participate in an electro-acoustic, early music or new music ensemble.

Across campus, the new bachelor of science in mechanical engineering is being met with high student demand.

“We were originally hoping for at least 24 students, but already we’ve had 105 students join the program,” DSU President Richard B. Williams said in the press release.

Housed in the renamed College of Science, Engineering and Technology, the program is designed to expand the capabilities of students interested in mathematics and science by providing hands-on education and preparation for pursuing advanced degrees or careers in engineering, science and computer science disciplines.

The program offers students the option to choose an area of emphasis to provide depth in topics that interest them, such as design and manufacturing, mechatronics, thermofluid sciences and solid mechanics.

Also accepting students for the first time during the fall 2018 semester, the bachelor of science in nursing degree will add a traditional baccalaureate program track to DSU’s offerings, which already include an associate degree nursing program and a post-licensure RN-to-baccalaureate in nursing track.

The new program will prepare students to meet the complex demands of caring for patients in today’s health care system. Students work in interdisciplinary teams and learn the responsibilities of direct patient care and care coordination. The new program builds on the partnership between the university and Dixie Regional Medical Center, which employs the majority of DSU nursing graduates.

Two future baccalaureate majors are awaiting approval: a bachelor of science in design and a bachelor of science in molecular biology-biochemistry.

For more information about DSU’s academic offerings, visit the university website.

