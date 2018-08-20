Highway traffic stop nets arrest of man with assorted marijuana goods

A K-9 officer with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shown with the results of a recent drug find displayed on the desk in the background, Mohave County, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A highway traffic stop in Arizona Friday resulted in the arrest of a California man who was traveling with assorted marijuana products.

Around 7 p.m. MST, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies noticed a silver vehicle that radar showed moving at 85 mph in a 75 mph zone on Interstate 15, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“After moving behind the vehicle, deputies observed the vehicle left its designated lane several times by swerving into other lanes,” the press release states.

Once deputies got Velazquez to pull over, he was removed from the vehicle for questioning and “gave deputies several nervous indicators” that resulted in a K-9 officer being deployed to sniff around the vehicle.

The K-9 gave its handler positive signs that narcotics were likely inside the vehicle.

Items deputies took from the vehicle include 1109 milliliters of marijuana oil, 761 grams of marijuana, 135 grams of marijuana wax, 411 grams of THC gummy candies, 1 gram of methamphetamine, marijuana seeds, 4 ounces of THC syrup, a firearm and $500 cash.

Velazquez was changed with felonies related to marijuana drug possession and sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transporting narcotics and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense.

He was also changed with a misdemeanor for driving without a valid diver’s license.

Velazquez was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

