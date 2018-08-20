March 6, 1956 — Aug. 16, 2018

Max Charles “Chuck” Marshall Sr. passed away Aug. 16, 2018. He was born March 6, 1956, in Hollywood, California.

He married Rosemarie Fava in Garden Grove, California, March 10, 1973.

He was raised in Canoga Park and Tustin, California, where he attended Foothill High School and then began a career in the construction industry. After marrying Rosemarie, they began raising a family.

In 1980, construction took him to the small booming town of Hesperia, California. While in Hesperia, he decided to serve his community and become a reserve deputy for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department from 1989 to 1993.

After many successful years, Chuck brought his family to the quiet community of Cedar City in 1993, ultimately settling in Washington City in 2001. He continued in construction and also began a private investigation business.

Then in 2009, he found his calling in the private probation industry giving him a sense of serving the community again and helping others. He understood and found great joy in assisting others to gain a second chance, frequently stating “Let’s get through the train wreck.”

His hobbies included fishing, camping, shooting, flying radio controlled planes and a great love for playing the guitar, writing and recording music.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Marshall of Washington; son Max Charles “Chuck” Marshall III and daughter-in-law Michelle of Murray, Utah; daughter Sheila and son-in-law Shawn Hunter of St. George; son Brett and daughter-in-law Heather Marshall of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren Kaydi, Natalye, Lyndee, Aspen, Sicily, Saelor, Degan, Silus, Lauren, Mason, Preslee, Carson and Bennet; father, Max Charles Marshall of Hesperia, California; sister Debra Ann and brother-in-law Jon Peterson of Hesperia, California; and brother Robert and sister-in-law Rhonda Marshall of Rancho San Diego, California.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Sombroff-Marshall.

Family would like to offer a special thank you for the care given by Richard Wintch M.D., Ray Munson R.N., Jonathan Baugh D.O., Michelle Marshall R.N. and Lori Mayfield R.N.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. with a visitation prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Interment services will follow at the Washington City Cemetery 300 E. Parkview Dr., Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.