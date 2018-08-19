‘Meet the Chamber’ luncheon to feature Switchpoint Community Resource Center

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Chamber” luncheon will take place Wednesday at Switchpoint Community Resource Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Switchpoint Community Resource Center utilizes a variety of resources throughout the community and coordinates between different entities to offer more comprehensive help to the homeless and those struggling with poverty.

More than a dozen community partners have come together to support the facility’s efforts, including charities like United Way Dixie, the Dove Center and the Salvation Army, as well as governmental agencies such as the Department of Workforce Services, the Department of Motor Vehicles and Washington County School District.

The facility operates a homeless shelter that houses about 80 individuals, families and veterans at any given time, along with a food pantry and a thrift store. They also provides assistance to find affordable housing, substance abuse cessation classes, employment assistance programs and on-site case management.

Event Details

What: “Meet the Chamber” luncheon at Switchpoint Community Resource Center.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Switchpoint Community Resource Center, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.

Admission: No reservations necessary.

