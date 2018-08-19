UPDATED: Traffic alert: Vehicle fire on southbound I-15 in Cedar City causing delays

IRON COUNTY — A vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 15 Sunday evening has blocked the road at mile marker 59.
Update 7 p.m. Responders have opened one lane of traffic, but delays are still expected.
As of 7 p.m., the road was closed to motorists in two of three lanes, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is causing delays of 5-15 minutes. It is expected to be cleared at approximately 7:30 p.m.
UDOT advises drivers in the area to use an alternate route.
Email: jwitham@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.