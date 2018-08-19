UPDATED: Traffic alert: Vehicle fire on southbound I-15 in Cedar City causing delays

Written by Joseph Witham
August 19, 2018
Stock image, St. George News/Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY — A vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 15 Sunday evening has blocked the road at mile marker 59.

Update 7 p.m. Responders have opened one lane of traffic, but delays are still expected.

As of 7 p.m., the road was closed to motorists in two of three lanes, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is causing delays of 5-15 minutes. It is expected to be cleared at approximately 7:30 p.m.

UDOT advises drivers in the area to use an alternate route.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.