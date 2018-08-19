Feb. 12, 1953 – Aug. 15, 2018

Fred William Topalian, 65, passed away Aug. 15, 2018, in Washington City, Utah.

He was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Van Nuys, California, to William and Lucille Topalian.

Growing up in Southern California, Fred enjoyed surfing, camping, hiking and spending time with friends and family. He also loved aviation and photography.

In 1975 he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he met and married Beverley Leavitt in 1977.

In 1984 Fred moved his young family to St. George, Utah, where he opened the iconic Camera Country and grew it into a successful business with Utah’s first one-hour photo lab which served the St George community for 29 years.

In 1993 Fred married his soul mate Kim Chamberlain who was by his side the rest of his life

Fred loved spending time with his family and watching it grow. Fred was a man who could win any game and took pride in his craftsmanship. Fred and Kim loved to travel and were able to see a lot of the world with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Anthony (Tony) Topalian. He is survived by his children, Corin (Shawn) Clay, Ryan (Tennill) Topalian, Casey (Sara) Topalian, and stepdaughters, Bridgette Blake (Carson) Gardner and Jamie Dawn (Cody) Andrew; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Carole Topalian, Charles Topalian and James Topalian, and sisters-in-law, Tracey Ryder, Mary Topalian and Diana Topalian.

The family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and hospice workers who did so much for Fred during his illness. Laura Mirabile demonstrated amazing care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

