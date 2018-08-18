Recent precipitation results in lifting of fire restrictions for portions of Southern Utah; some activities still prohibited

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Due to recent precipitation and improved wildfire conditions, fire managers announced Friday that they will lift fire restrictions on unincorporated private lands, state lands and federally administered public lands in southwest Utah starting Monday.

This comes following a recent announcement that officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument have eased their campfire restrictions and returned to Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Lands

According to a press release from Color Country Interagency Fire, the restrictions will be lifted on these following lands:

Dixie National Forest.

Cedar Breaks.

Pipe Spring National Monuments.

Bryce Canyon.

Zion National Park.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Southern Paiute Agency.

Unincorporated state and private lands in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

“Regardless of fire restriction status, permits for any debris burning are always required and strictly enforced,” said Mike Melton, fire management officer for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Due to lower fire danger, fire managers for the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area have also relaxed the fire restrictions on campfires that went into effect July 4.

Campfires are now allowed in all developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency or home sites where running water is present are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed.

In Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, campfires are also permitted below the high water mark of the lake in areas devoid of vegetation.

However, the following are still prohibited:

Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area is prohibited. All debris burning is strictly prohibited.

Discharging or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land, which is always prohibited on state and federal lands.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers recommended practices J335 and J350.

Detonating of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics or exploding targets or tracer ammunition, which is always prohibited on federal land.

Cutting, welding or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of 3 feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.

Although certain fire restrictions have been lifted, fire officials warn that wildfires can still occur.

“The fall season can produce cold nights and very warm, dry and windy days,” said Tooter Burdick, fire management officer for the BLM. “Unwanted human caused wildfires can still occur under these conditions and cause wildfire challenges.”

Fire restrictions in other state parks and incorporated city areas vary by location. Check with local officials.

Members of the public can find additional information through the following sources:

