Motorcyclist killed en route to Sturgis was German actress, ex-wife of Jürgen Prochnow

ST. GEORGE — German actress and producer Birgit Stein died earlier this month from a motorcycle crash in Kanab.

Stein, 47, and another woman from Los Angeles were killed from being struck by a white pickup truck Aug. 2, while on a trip with other riders heading to the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

St. George News first learned of Stein’s history after receiving multiple messages from readers in Germany. Stein was cast in films such as “House of Dead,” “Ohne Gnade!” and “Don’t Get Stuck.”

Stein was also married to German actor Jürgen Prochnow from 2004-2014. He’s known for his role as a submarine captain in the 1981 WWII film “Das Boot.”

He was also cast in Hollywood films, including the 1997 film “Air Force One,” as General Alexander Radek alongside actor Harrison Ford.

Stein appeared alongside Prochnow in “House of the Dead” in 2003 before they were married. In addition to acting, she was also a producer, director and screenplay writer.

Stein was born in 1971 in Germany and spent several years in Los Angeles. Her love of riding was evident by multiple pictures of her on motorcycles on her IMDB page.

